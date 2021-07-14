140 years ago
In 1881: The blueberry harvest is immense. — All the streets in the recorded plats have been declared public highways.
130 years ago
In 1891: O.A. Flanders will trade his house for a new steed. — The city is full of people coming to see the circus and the ball game.
120 years ago
In 1901: The City Council is organizing a park board. — The Rice Lake Lumber Co. paid workers Wednesday night so they have money for the Fourth of July.
110 years ago
In 1911: The Barron County Bank is paying 4% interest on deposits. — Two-year old Vivian Nelson fell off a 15-foot porch. — Cleve Benson is home from a visit to the West Coast.
100 years ago
In 1921: George Wolfinger was struck and killed by lightning on Lake Montanis. — Northwestern Milk Products Co. bought 18 acres of land west of the fairgrounds to build a plant and employ 100 men to make powdered milk.
90 years ago
In 1931: About 4,000 gallons of gasoline escaped early Saturday when a car driven by two young boys smashed into a pipe at the Land o’Lakes Oil Co.
80 years ago
In 1941: An estimated 11,000-12,000 people attended the 3-day July 4 celebration. — A UW-Extension center in Rice Lake is being proposed. — The Barron pea canning plant set a record last week by packing 9,224 cases in one day.
70 years ago
In 1951: The county school committee announced a master plan for future school consolidations. — The J.B. Inderrieden Co. canning plants in Rice Lake and Barron have gone out of business.
60 years ago
In 1961: Carl Diedrich of Cumberland died of injuries after a haying accident. — Federal aid is available to farmers whose hay has been damaged by drought. — The Rice Lake Creamery Co. is appealing decisions on its labor dispute.
50 years ago
In 1971: President Richard Nixon signed the 26th Amendment and 18-year-olds now have the right to vote in all elections. — Women’s shoe sandals on sale for $3.99.
40 years ago
In 1981: The big league baseball strike is in its fourth week. — Searing heat added to cowboys’ obstacles in the annual Stump Lake Stampede rodeo on Rice Lake’s north side.
30 years ago
In 1991: Opponents of an open-pit copper and gold mine proposed for Rusk County are stressing the nonviolent nature of their noon rally Saturday at the Grant Town Hall south of Ladysmith.
20 years ago
In 2001: Assembly Republicans want to freeze state employee pay, roll back longevity bonuses and make workers pay more for their health insurance. — Vandals broke, damaged or tipped over about 31 headstones July 4 at Pioneers Rest Cemetery.
10 years ago
In 2011: The Rice Lake Board of Education approved the promotion of technology education teacher Curt Pacholke to assistant principal as recommended by Principal Chad Harnisch. — Cameron hammer throwers Sidney Wilder and Trevor Metropulos have qualified for the National Junior Olympics Track and Field Championships in Wichita, Kan.
