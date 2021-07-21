140 years ago
In 1881: The boys appreciated the pitcher of cool lemonade brought to them while they were working the presses.
130 years ago
In 1891: The Knapp, Stout & Co. has not been sold to an English concern as had been reported. — Rice Lake should get the state normal school instead of Eau Claire.
120 years ago
In 1901: The Republican Voice is now issued twice a week. — Two more blocks of cement sidewalks are being put in.
110 years ago
In 1911: The council voted to extend Wilson Avenue to the fairgrounds. — It takes only 50 minutes to go to Cumberland by auto.
100 years ago
In 1921: The Elks lodge members are taking a census of the city to prove it has a population of 5,000. — Two barns struck by lightning Saturday burned to the ground.
90 years ago
In 1931: Two bandits stole $3,200 from the Bank of Cameron. — The Rice Lake end paving of Hwy. 53 is complete. — Federal prohibition agents in the county seized 50 pints of liquor, a barrel of beer and seven cases of what looked like home brew.
80 years ago
In 1941: A countywide scrap aluminum collection is July 24. — William Luell resigned as deputy banking commissioner and is establishing a new home insulation business here.
70 years ago
In 1951: The new Holy Trinity Catholic Church at Haugen is being dedicated July 26. — The body of Sgt. Lawrence Halvorson was returned from Korea for burial at Cedar Lake.
60 years ago
In 1961: The new Doyle School District is asking voters for construction of a six-room school east of the city. — Thomas Olson, former Dallas mail carrier, was killed in a tractor accident.
50 years ago
In 1971: Monday’s 80 mph winds sent branches and trees crashing in the city and demolished an Arrowhead airport hangar. — ABC TV “Dating Game’ winners arrived here for a free weekend. — The landmark 80-year-old Omaha Depot in Haugen is being torn down.
40 years ago
In 1981: The Barron County Gazette newspaper office is the newest addition to the Barron County Historical Society museum west of Cameron. — Go-carts buzz between Saturday night auto races at the Rice Lake Speedway.
30 years ago
In 1991: Nationally acclaimed body builder Anna Marie Schuebel of Rice Lake was killed last Wednesday night in a one-car accident in southeastern Missouri.
20 years ago
In 2001: County supervisors failed to meet the two-thirds votes needed to expend money for the proposed $26 million Justice Center. — A 21-year old Rice Lake man is accused of terrorizing Veterans Park campers with a knife and ax. — Barron County divorce rate is on the rise.
10 years ago
In 2011: Following a closed session, the Rice Lake Board of Education has accepted the retirement offer by Superintendent Paul Vine, who was hired in 1998 to fill the post after the retirement of Bob Foster. — McDonald’s on Rice Lake’s south side has closed for a building update with the new, improved “Golden Arches” to reopen in October.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.