Winners of a pulled pork competition, held with a feast to celebrate their state survey results, are Dove Healthcare employees, from left: Maintenance technician Walker Golubiff, Director of Nursing Vickie Haney, Environmental Services director Michele Kuffel and Administrator Hannah Shankey.
Winners of a pulled pork competition, held with a feast to celebrate their state survey results, are Dove Healthcare employees, from left: Maintenance technician Walker Golubiff, Director of Nursing Vickie Haney, Environmental Services director Michele Kuffel and Administrator Hannah Shankey.
Photo submitted
Dove Healthcare- Rice Lake team celebrates no citations in its Department of Health Services annual survey.
The state Department of Health Services recently completed the annual survey of Dove Healthcare – Rice Lake on Bear Paw Avenue with above average results.
Each year, skilled nursing facilities around the nation undergo a multiday health inspection by state surveyors. The overall focus of the survey is to ensure the employees are providing quality care to those residing at the facility. The survey team does this by conducting interviews with employees and residents; observing care techniques; reviewing required documentation; and examining existing policy and procedures. The Wisconsin average for number of citations given per facility is 7.1 and the national average is 8.3.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.