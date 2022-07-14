The state Department of Health Services recently completed the annual survey of Dove Healthcare – Rice Lake on Bear Paw Avenue with above average results.

Each year, skilled nursing facilities around the nation undergo a multiday health inspection by state surveyors. The overall focus of the survey is to ensure the employees are providing quality care to those residing at the facility. The survey team does this by conducting interviews with employees and residents; observing care techniques; reviewing required documentation; and examining existing policy and procedures. The Wisconsin average for number of citations given per facility is 7.1 and the national average is 8.3.

