Dorothy Pichner, age 95 of Rice Lake, WI died Saturday, November 14th, 2020 at Cambridge Senior Living in Rice Lake.

She was born October 7, 1925 to Lydia (Subrt) and William Mlejnek.

She married Fred Pichner and farmed in the Haugen area for many years. Dorothy owned and operated the Village Dell from 1977-1983.

She had a great love for gardening and sports. Baseball became her passion and she played on several slow pitch teams. Dorothy didn’t miss a sporting event her grandchildren participated in. She loved to fish, from Alaska to Bear Creek. She was an avid deer hunter and truly loved the outdoors.

Dorothy was very active with the Sister City of Zamberk, Czech Republic. She spoke fluent Czech and soon became the “official” grandmother to all of the students from the Czech Republic. She was honored with a key to the city of Zamberk, as well as becoming the unofficial embassy for the two cities. She traveled abroad many times.

Dorothy was a key contributor to restoration, and first president of the Ceska Opera House and Museum in Haugen.

Dorothy will be greatly missed by all her extended family and especially her immediate family.

She is survived by two daughters, Cindy (Steven) Schultz, Debbie (Barry) Etlicher, a third daughter, Judy (Les) Vreeland proceeded her in death; six grandchildren, three great-grandchildren.

Arrangements made by Appleyards Home for Funerals – Jon Tillung in Rice Lake.

Special Thanks to the wonderful staff at Cambridge Senior Living in Rice Lake.

Internment and a celebration of life will be planned for next summer.

Memorials may be sent to the Ceska Opera Foundation P.O. Box 211 Haugen, WI 54841

