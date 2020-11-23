Dorothy Pichner, age 95 of Rice Lake, WI died Saturday, November 14th, 2020 at Cambridge Senior Living in Rice Lake.
She was born October 7, 1925 to Lydia (Subrt) and William Mlejnek.
She married Fred Pichner and farmed in the Haugen area for many years. Dorothy owned and operated the Village Dell from 1977-1983.
She had a great love for gardening and sports. Baseball became her passion and she played on several slow pitch teams. Dorothy didn’t miss a sporting event her grandchildren participated in. She loved to fish, from Alaska to Bear Creek. She was an avid deer hunter and truly loved the outdoors.
Dorothy was very active with the Sister City of Zamberk, Czech Republic. She spoke fluent Czech and soon became the “official” grandmother to all of the students from the Czech Republic. She was honored with a key to the city of Zamberk, as well as becoming the unofficial embassy for the two cities. She traveled abroad many times.
Dorothy was a key contributor to restoration, and first president of the Ceska Opera House and Museum in Haugen.
Dorothy will be greatly missed by all her extended family and especially her immediate family.
She is survived by two daughters, Cindy (Steven) Schultz, Debbie (Barry) Etlicher, a third daughter, Judy (Les) Vreeland proceeded her in death; six grandchildren, three great-grandchildren.
Arrangements made by Appleyards Home for Funerals – Jon Tillung in Rice Lake.
Special Thanks to the wonderful staff at Cambridge Senior Living in Rice Lake.
Internment and a celebration of life will be planned for next summer.
Memorials may be sent to the Ceska Opera Foundation P.O. Box 211 Haugen, WI 54841
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.