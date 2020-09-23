Dorothy Wilson, age 94, of Barron and formerly of Cameron, WI passed away on Friday, September 18th, 2020 at Monroe Manor in Barron. She was born November 14th, 1925 to Reno and Edith (Rogers) Farley at Jefferson, IA. The family moved to a farm in Ladysmith, WI when Dorothy was quite young. On August 7th, 1948, she was married to Warren Wilson of Cameron where the couple raised their four children. During WWII, Dorothy worked in Chicago as a print press operator of federal documents. She retired after many years as a bookkeeper for the Bank of Cameron. She enjoyed playing golf, walking, bowling, gardening, baking and playing cards with her friends at the Cameron Senior Citizens Center. In her younger years, Dorothy served as a Brownie Leader and was an active member of the Altar and Rosary Society of St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Cameron.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Warren in 2000; daughter, Patricia Frisinger in 2014; brothers, Ed and Clarence Farley and sister, Joan Farley. She is survived by her sons, Dan (Nancy) Wilson of Holcombe and David (Kathy) Wilson of Chetek; daughter, Marian (Dan) Selleck of Cameron; five grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren; brother, Roger Farley of Riverside, CA, as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
A Mass of Christian Burial will held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 26th at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Cameron with Father Balaraju Polisetty officiating and interment following at the Pine Grove Cemetery in Cameron. Visitation was held for the hour prior to services at the church. Due to the Covid-19 recommendations, face coverings and social distancing practices will be required for those attending and no luncheon will be served. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Cameron Senior Citizens Center or St. Peter’s Catholic Church. Arrangements are with Rausch-Lundeen Funeral Homes, Cameron and Dallas.
