Doris Sirek, 81, of Chetek, WI, went to be with the Lord on September 13, 2020. She was surrounded by her husband and children at the time of her passing. Doris was born in Chetek, Wisconsin, on March 28, 1939 to William and Gertrude Marion (Elwood) Cummings. She was united in marriage to Dennis Sirek on October 4, 1958. She was happiest when she was with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She loved best the time she spent with family. She is survived by her husband, Dennis; her children, Denise (Randy), Debra, Dean (Heather), Donna (Michael), Dale (Traci); her grandchildren, Shawn (Katie), Nick, Daylon, Alyssa (Patrick), Elizabeth, Keaton, Ryan, Logan, Madalyn, and McKenna; and her great grandchildren, Brielle, Riley, Lily, DeziRae, and Daylon Jr.; two living brothers, Dewayne “Buster” (Connie) Cummings and Dale (Sally) Cummings. She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Gertrude, her brother, Robert, and her sisters, Elaine and Jessie Mae. In accordance to the family’s wishes, a private service was held. For our guestbook visit www.dieterlememorialhome.com 630-897-1196
To plant a tree in memory of Doris Sirek as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
