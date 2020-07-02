Doris Workman, 73, of Rice Lake passed away on Monday, June 29, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family. Doris was born to Amos and Victoria Olson in St. Paul, MN on September 27, 1946.

Doris grew up in Minnesota and lived there until she met Robert Workmen who she eventually married and they began a family in Rice Lake. Doris was a member of the Rice Lake Moose Lodge for 45 years and enjoyed her time spent there with friends and family.  She loved to embroider, sew and most of all spend time with her children and grandchildren.

Doris is survived by her husband, Robert Workman, children, Vicky (Brad) Olson, Sherri (Keith) Becker, Renee Workman, and Shannon Workman; 10 grandchildren; seven great-grand children; and two sisters. She was preceded in death by her parents, Amos and Victoria Olson; one brother and three sisters.

Private family services for Doris were held at Nora Cemetery.c45

