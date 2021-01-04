Doreatha Page, age 87, of Rice Lake, WI died Saturday, January 2, 2021 at Cambridge Senior Living Center in Rice Lake.
She was born on September 20, 1933 in Sparta; the daughter of James and Emma (Sutton) Betthauser. She grew up and attended school in Norwalk, WI, graduating from Norwalk High School in 1951. The untimely death of her father in July of that year left her mom and beloved sister Mary at home alone, as Doreatha left to attend college at the Wisconsin State College – Whitewater.
On August 6, 1953 she married her high school sweetheart, Robert “Bob” Page at St. Augustine’s Catholic Church in Norwalk. In January 1955, she graduated from college in Whitewater with a Bachelor’s Degree in Education. She began teaching in Virginia while Bob served in the U.S. Army there, and continued teaching in Minnesota after his discharge and subsequent enrollment in the University of Minnesota Mortuary Science program.
In 1960, she and Bob returned to Sparta and purchased the Plummer Funeral Home. In the ensuing years, she worked alongside her husband as they owned and operated several funeral homes in Wisconsin; serving families in Sparta, Norwalk, Necedah, Lancaster, Potosi, Cassville and Bloomington. After retiring in 2001, she and Bob lived first near Tony, WI; and moved to Rice Lake in 2015.
Doreatha’s love of music played a large role in her life, and her talents led her to be an often-requested organist for weddings, funerals, and family celebrations. Her devotion to her husband and family, as well as to her Catholic faith, served as pillars in her life, and as an example to all who knew her.
Doreatha is survived by three sons, Todd (Debbie) of Sparta, Taylor (Pam) of Rice Lake, and Thane (Karen) of Holcombe; seven grandchildren, Jackie, Whitney, Derrick, Sophie, and Spencer Page; Emily (Chris) Davis, and JoAnna (Chandler) Bernklau; three great-grandsons, Owen and Rhys Davis, and Grayson Bernklau. She is further survived by her much-loved sister, Mary (Dr. Parnell) Donahue, of Brentwood, TN; many nieces, nephews, and cousins; and her dear friends Mona Anderson, Corinne (Jim) Richie, and Larry (Penny) Williams. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Bob on May 27, 2015.
Mass of Christian Burial was held on Tuesday, January 5 at 3:00 p.m. at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Rice Lake, with Father Ed Anderson officiating.
Visitation was held at the church on Tuesday. Committal rites were held Wednesday, January 6 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Augustine’s Catholic Cemetery in Norwalk. Masks and social distancing guidelines will be observed at all services.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals in Rice Lake, WI is in charge of the arrangements.
