Dora A. Hanson, age 87, of Rice Lake, WI died Saturday, November 7th, 2020 at Heritage Lakeside Nursing Home in Rice Lake. She was born May 29th, 1933 to Roy and Eldora (Deskins) Moore at Rice Lake. On June 25th, 1951 she was married to Joseph Hanson at Pine City, MN. Dora had a special kindness in her heart for animals, especially cats. She has been a resident of Heritage Lakeside for the past 11 years where she gathered many new friends along the way. She enjoyed participating in all of the activities they had to offer, especially enjoying Bingo and baking cookies.
Dora was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Joseph on April 28th, 2009; their infant son; one brother and one sister. She is survived by her sons, Jim and Gary (Kelly) Hanson; grandchildren, Ryan, Sarah, Robert and Dora Hanson; her great-grandchildren; half-brother, Clarence (Jane) Wicken, half-sister, Lois (Scot) Arnold, as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
A private service for her immediate family was held with Rev. Chris VanBeek officiating and interment at Orchard Beach Cemetery in Rice Lake. Extended family and friends were invited to view a live stream of the service on Chetek United Methodist Church’s Facebook page at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, November 11th. The service will be available to view after the live stream on the church’s website. Arrangements are with Rausch-Lundeen Funeral Homes, Cameron and Dallas.
