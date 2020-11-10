It is with great sadness that the family of Donna Karis announce her passing on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at the age of 82. She was born on December 5, 1937, in Loyal, Wisconsin, to Charles and Irene Wittlinger. She is survived by her best friend and husband of almost 65 years, Doug; her daughters, Debbie (Tim) Smith and Dana (David) Nielsen; six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and a sister, Pat Rieper.
Anybody who knew Donna knew that her family was the light of her life. Her and Doug were inseparable for nearly seven decades and defined the words love and marriage. The two of them loved going to classic car shows, tractor shows, participating in the Hungry Hollow Club, and spending time with friends and family. Donna was an extremely loving mother to her two daughters, who were her pride and joy. The closeness between her and her daughters was a beautiful thing not often found in this world. She also loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who adored her deeply. In addition to early years of farming alongside Doug, she worked for 33 years at Farm Credit Leasing in Rice Lake.
Donna enjoyed spending time in her garden, growing beautiful flowers and vegetables that she would turn into amazing dishes on the table. She was an avid reader and played many games of dice and cards with her family. A soft and gentle person, she was also a determined fighter, beating cancer and blessing the world with her presence for nearly two more decades after doing so. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
A Private Family Service will be held at Appleyard’s Home for Funerals - Jon Tillung in Rice Lake, WI, with interment in the Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Spooner, WI.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to a yet to be determined heart organization will be announced at the Celebration of Life that is planned for next summer.
