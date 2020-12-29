Donna J. Lystig, age 91, of Hillsdale, WI died Tuesday, December 15th, 2020 at Barron Care and Rehabilitation.  She was born November 26th, 1929 to Ignatious and Bertha (Lehman) Balog at Hillsdale where she was raised and attended school.  She graduated from Barron High School.  On May 31st, 1949, she was married to Carl “Morris” Lystig at Hudson, WI and the couple farmed in the Hillsdale area for many years.  Donna was a member of New Scandinavia Lutheran Church where music and singing were important to her. She and Ellen Louis sang for many funerals there throughout the years.  She also loved fishing, quilting, gardening and canning.

Donna was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Morris on October 16th, 2003, son, Peder Lystig; son-in-law, Byron Hanson; daughter-in-law, Pam Lystig; grandchildren, Stephanie, Heidi and Andrew Lystig; two brothers and two sisters.  She is survived by her daughter, Constance Hanson of Cushing, WI; sons, Allen (Michele) Lystig of Palmetto, FL and Carl Morris Lystig, Jr. of Hillsdale; daughter-in-law, JoAnn Lystig of Hillsdale; grandchildren, Chris and Jared (Ashlee) Lystig, Amanda (Bill) Schulze, Bryce (Leah) Hanson, Stacy (Kelly) Schaible, Jed Hanson, Andrea Sanders, Amber and Taylor Lystig; great-grandchildren, Parker, Paislee and Porter Lystig, Elizabeth and Edward Schulze; as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Private services for the family will be held at New Scandinavia Lutheran Church in the Town of Maple Grove, rural Dallas with Vicar Lucy Hardie officiating and interment following in the church cemetery.  Arrangements are with Rausch-Lundeen Funeral Homes, Dallas and Cameron.       

