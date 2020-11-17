Donald Jilek, 76 of Rice Lake passed away on November 3, 2020 at North Ridge Assisted Living Stevens Point, WI. Donald was born on July 1, 1944 to Joel and Josephine (Repka) Jilek in Rice Lake.
Don is survived by his wife, Nancy; son, Brian(Christy) and one granddaughter, Ashlee; three brothers, Joel (Gloria), Watertown, WI, George “Sam” (Sherry), Franksville, WI, Larry (Kathy), Rice Lake, WI, three sisters, Betty Semerad, Cameron, WI, Mary (Ronald) Pierce, Sarona, WI, Roseann (Dale) Corbin, Chetek, WI and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, Joel and Josephine Jilek, one sister, Linda Hummschield.
A private service will be held at a later date. Mid Wisconsin Cremation Society is assisting family at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at HonorOne.com.
Mid Wisconsin Cremation Society.
