Donald Field, of Rice Lake died January 1,2021, at Our House Memory Care. He was born January 28, 1929, in Jamestown ND to Oscar and Pearl Field. He is the great-grandson of early Rice Lake pioneers, Fred Field, who owned a general store at Main and Marshall from 1885 to 1912, and grandson of Ed Field who operated a jewelry store among several other business ventures.
Don served in the Marines from August 30, 1946, to August 29, 1949. He was married in Minneapolis on September 30, 1950 to Gloria Kielb, who preceded him in death on July 21, 2007. Don was a deeply devoted husband and missed Gloria dearly.
He is survived by his two sons, Tom (Diane) Field of Rice Lake and Randy (Joanne) Field of Forest Lake, MN, four grandchildren, Tammy, Jessie, Stefanie and Joshua and six great grandchildren.
Don took great pride in his work and using the skills he acquired in the Marines started his career as a quality assurance inspector at Engineering Research Company in Minneapolis. This started a 55 year career in the quality assurance field with Northern Ordinance, later FMC, Sperry Rand, Univac, Honeywell and Martin Marietta Aerospace among others. He continued to work until age 78 as an independent quality assurance engineer for Vendor Surveillance.
Don always stayed connected to Rice Lake and he and Gloria lived in town several times during their marriage. After Gloria’s passing, Don delivered the Chronotype for several years. He was a kind and generous man who gave dollar coins to those that did good deeds and later became known as the Candyman to many people for handing out candy bars to help brighten their day. He would often put a chair out in front of the Marshall Towers where he lived and wave at the cars and children that played outside at St. Joseph school.
Funeral services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 7, 2021, at Skinner Funeral Home in Rice Lake. Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Burial will be at Nora Cemetery with Military Honors accorded by Rice Lake Veterans Center Honor Guard.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.