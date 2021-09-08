Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Dobie invites the public to enjoy a fall roast beef dinner on Sunday, with curbside pickup only from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The to-go meal will include roast beef, mashed potatoes and gravy, carrots, coleslaw, rolls, pies and kolaches. Cost is $10 per meal. Reservations appreciated by calling Cluster Office at 715-234-2032.

