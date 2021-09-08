Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Dobie invites the public to enjoy a fall roast beef dinner on Sunday, with curbside pickup only from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The to-go meal will include roast beef, mashed potatoes and gravy, carrots, coleslaw, rolls, pies and kolaches. Cost is $10 per meal. Reservations appreciated by calling Cluster Office at 715-234-2032.
(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.