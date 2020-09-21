Diane Button, of Rice Lake, Wisconsin, passed away, Sunday, September 13, 2020, at the Mayo Clinic Health System-Oakridge Hospital in Osseo, Wisconsin, after a long struggle with her health.
Diane was born December 19, 1944, at the Rice Lake Hospital, in Rice Lake, Wisconsin, to Dewey and Alys Tangwall. She attended Barron County Teachers College, where she received her AA in Elementary Education. She taught fourth grade in North Dakota for two years, before returning to Wisconsin to raise her family with her husband, Carlyle Button, whom she had married in 1965. For the many years to follow, Diane was a licensed home daycare provider, until her youngest went to college. She and Carlyle then moved to Alaska, where she continued to care for children both as a substitute teacher and child care provider. In 1993 Diane and Carlyle moved to Las Vegas, Nevada, where she served as a mentor for elementary aged students. After retiring, she and Carlyle continued their love for travel by becoming full-time RVers and traveling around the entire country, until settling in Rice Lake one last time in 2018.
Diane was a woman of many strengths and talents, and always put others before herself. She was a wonderful loving wife and mother, as well as a seamstress who made Christmas and Easter dresses, doll clothes, and dolls. She was a cook and baker extraordinaire. Above all, she loved God deeply, and was a studier of the Scriptures, which she chose to live every day.
Diane is survived by her husband, Carlyle Button; daughters, Pamela (Gary) Succaw and Karen (Dan) Jones; grandchildren, Payton (Alex) Jones, Sawyer Jones, and Micah Succaw; brothers Allen (Rosemary) Tangwall and Dewey (Sandra) Tangwall; sister, Dawn Koepp; and many nieces and nephews.
Diane is preceded in death by her parents, Dewey and Alys Tangwall.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, September 26, at Grace Bible Church, Bruce, Wisconsin, with visitation at 10:00 a.m., service to follow at 11:00, and burial to take place at the Bruce Cemetery. Pastor Larry Gabbard will be officiating. The Nash-Jackan Funeral home is in charge of all arrangements.
