Dev LaLond, age 70, of Rice Lake, WI died peacefully in his home as a result of Lung Cancer and ALS on Tuesday, July 14, 2020. He was surrounded by his wife, children and extended family.
He was born on September 6, 1949 in Graceville Village, MN to Boyd and Jean (Smith) LaLond. Dev graduated from Buhl High School in 1967 in Buhl, MN and received a BA in Economics from the University of Minnesota. He was the general manager of the A&W Restaurant in Virginia, MN and then managed at the Howard Johnson/Ground Round Restaurant in St. Cloud, MN. Dev moved to the Rice Lake area in 1978 to take over the A&W from Harold and Olive Taft. Dev was married to Rosanna (Rose) Martin on July 23, 1980 in Barron County. They owned and operated Dev’s Restaurant, Carol’s Cafe, Rose Cafe, LaLond's Catering and the Downtowner Cafe. After retiring from food service, he distributed papers for the Rice Lake Chronotype/Early Bird and the St Paul Pioneer Press for the next 20 years. Dev also transported students for Northwest Journey for many years.
He enjoyed all genres of history and following the University of Minnesota Duluth Hockey Teams. Dev always had a well-timed pun available and his dry humor would often elicit playful groans.
He is survived by his wife, Rose LaLond of Rice Lake; four children, Jay LaLond (Sue Pagani) of Fredericksburg, Virginia, Nicole Young (Jack) of Hammond, WI, Camille LaLond of Chippewa Falls, WI and Ross LaLond of Eagan, MN; two grandchildren and two grandchildren through adoption; a sister, Deborah LaLond of Washington D.C; and many brothers- and sisters-in-law, plus numerous nephews and nieces. He was preceded in death by his parents.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Lehman's Supper Club at a later date for family and close friends.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals in Rice Lake is in charge of the arrangements.
