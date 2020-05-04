Joesph B. Brown

Joseph B. Brown, 53, of Barron was arrested on May 3 and is being held in Barron County Jail on charges of bail jumping, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and battery to a law enforcement officer.

Two Barron County Sheriff's Department deputies were injured on May 3 after struggling with a man the deputies were taking into custody.

Deputies responded to a report of a disturbance at 1150 12th St., west of Barron, at about 12:34 a.m., according to a Sheriff's Department press release.

During the investigation, Barron resident Joseph B. Brown, 53, resisted being taken into custody, and both deputies were injured, according to the department. 

The deputies were treated at May Hospital for hand injures. One deputy is back to work, and the other will require surgery and be out for 8-12 weeks. 

Formal charges are pending by the District Attorney's Office.

