Dennis Schuebel of Amery, died unexpectedly October 3, 2020. He was born April 17, 1951 in Rice Lake to Donald and Dorothy Schuebel.
Dennis attended college in River Falls after graduation from Rice Lake. He enjoyed raising and showing champion sheep and poultry on county and state levels. He loved visiting and laughing with anyone he met as he contained a plethora of knowledge.
He is survived by brothers, Dale, Dean, Duane, Dwight (Deb), Doug (Rhona), Don (Kristie), John (Amy); sisters, Mary Jane (Bud/Daniel Jahnke), Marjorie (James Bodenheimer), Anne (Kris Petersen) and Carolyn (Larry Guenther), and many neices and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents and niece, Anna.
Celebration of life will be held Saturday, October 10, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. at Anderson Park at Barron WI., followed by burial and graveside service at Saint Joseph’s cemetery in Rice Lake, WI.
