...FREEZE WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY
MORNING...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures possible.
* WHERE...Portions of central Minnesota and northwest Wisconsin.
* WHEN...From late tonight through Friday morning.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
