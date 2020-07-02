Deborah Jean Anderson (Freeland), age 70, was given her angel wings and went home to heaven on June 29th, 2020 with her family by her side at Helen’s Home in Boyceville.
Debbie was born August 29th, 1949 to Everette and Marie Freeland (Hosford) in Menomonie. They moved to Boyceville in 1963 where Debbie graduated from high school in 1967. She was married to the love of her life and best friend, Thomas Lee Anderson, on December 20th, 1968 in Menomonie. At the time, Tom was serving in the United States Army, so they resided in Junction City, KS for a short time before moving to Barron. There, they put down permanent roots and raised their two children.
She worked as an office manager for a few dentists in Barron and Rice Lake before finishing her career with Larson and Berry, Inc. Debbie’s most important and favorite hobby was her family. She loved spending time with her loved ones and especially enjoyed spoiling her grandchildren. Other hobbies that brought her great joy were spending time at the lake enjoying her camper and cruising the lake on their pontoon. She loved going on 4-wheeling trips and vacationing in the Caribbean. She also loved spending time reading and was an amazing cook.
Debbie was known for her kindness and giving heart. She could always be counted on to be there for anyone in need; her compassion and love knew no limits. Anyone who had the privilege of knowing Debbie truly knows she was one in a million and a blessing to all she touched. She will be missed beyond words, but watching over us all is an amazing angel who will continue to bless each and every one of us.
Debbie is survived by her husband, Thomas Anderson of Barron; their two children, Leah (Deren) Wilder of Cameron and Bryan (Tricia) Anderson of Waterford; their seven grandchildren, Nicholas, Alexander, and Victoria Wintrone, Sidnie and Gunner Wilder, and Madelyn and Brady Anderson; mother, Marie Freeland of Menomonie; brothers, Bruce (Debbie) Freeland of Altoona, Everette Jr. (Karen) Freeland of Menomonie and Donald (Cindy) Freeland of Knapp; sister, Roxanne Freeland of Barron; many brother and sister-in-laws; aunts; uncles; nieces; nephews; cousins, and friends.
She is preceded in death by her father, Everette Freeland and her brother, Ronald Freeland.
A visitation is planned for July 8th, 2020 at Rausch & Steel Funeral Home in Barron, from 4 until 7 p.m. Funeral Services will be held Saturday, July 25th, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. with a visitation from 10:30 a.m. until the time of service at St. Peter Catholic Church in Cameron, with Fr. Bala Raju Policetty officiating. There will be a celebration of life luncheon to follow at the Buck N Beams Pavilion from 12:00 to 4:00 p.m.
Arrangements are being handled by Rausch & Steel Funeral Home in Barron. Online condolences can be made at www.rauschandsteelfuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.