Dean's List invites public to Big Band event

The Dean's List shown at a past Music in the Park concert.

 Photo submitted

The Dean’s List Orchestra has partnered with the local Elks Lodge to bring the Big Band Sound back to Elk Members and their guests on July 22 from 6-9 p.m. as a community event.

This performance is for listening as well as dancing. Doors will open at 5 p.m. Admission will not be charged; however, donations will be accepted to benefit the Elks National Foundation which returns dollars to the local community in grants for programs that benefit children, veterans, and wellness initiatives sponsored by the Rice Lake Elks Lodge #1441 and local community partners.

Call 715-234-2951 to make reservations for this event. It is presented as a community outreach initiative sharing the facility with the community.

A cash bar will be available and the special food menu for the event will be Summer’s Here Salad Bar with brats and kraut and ‘It’s Got to Be Cool’ desserts for $13, tax and tip included. Food items will be available from 5-9 p.m. to allow for more time to enjoy the music and camaraderie.

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments