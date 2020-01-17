Dean Harrington, 91, of Shell Lake died on Monday, January 13, 2020 at Shell Lake Health Care Center. He was born April 22, 1928 in Spooner, WI to Patrick and Margaret (Paffel) Harrington.
Dean graduated from Spooner High School in 1946 and served his country with the U.S. Marine Corps in Guam. In 1950 he married Ione Christine Olson and they moved to Michigan, where he sold magazine subscriptions for a time before returning to the family farm to assist after his father’s injury.
In 1953 they moved to Rice Lake where they raised their family and he worked for the Rice Lake Grocer Company, until it closed. He then worked as an auto mechanic for Rice Lake Farmer’s Union until starting his own business in the early 1980’s. Dean was active at the Rice Lake Speedway for over 65 years, and was an early inductee into the Speedway’s Hall of Fame. He enjoyed hunting with family and friends and spending as much time as possible with his grandchildren.
He is survived by his children, Steve (Kathy) Harrington of Coon Rapids, MN and Sue (Doug) Rudesill of Shell Lake; grandchildren, Jennifer, Scott, Ben, Greg, Jake, Troy; step-grandchildren, Tiffany, Gabe, and Matt; great grandchildren, Myka, Seth, Grace, Jack, Stevie; step-great-grandchildren; Dylan, Oliver, Nola, and Audrey; brother, John (Claudette) Harrington; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Dean was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Ione; brother, Patrick and sisters, Veronica Drost and Virgil Watsick.
A Mass of Christian Burial was held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, January 16, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Shell Lake with Father Phil Juza officiating with burial to follow at Shell Lake Cemetery.
Pallbearers are Scott Harrington, Ben Rudesill, Greg Rudesill, Jake Rudesill, Troy Rudesill, and Chuck Robarge.
Military Honors will be accorded by the Shell Lake Honor Guard and the Wisconsin Military Honors Team.
Visitation will be held from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Skinner Funeral Home in Rice Lake and for one hour prior to the Mass at the church.
Skinner Funeral Home of Shell Lake is serving the family.
