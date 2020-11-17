David Buchli, age 66, of Barron, WI died Thursday, November 12, 2020 at the Mayo Clinic Heath System in Eau Claire, WI with his wife by his side.
He was born on June 7, 1954 in Rice Lake to Robert and Irene (Reinolt) Buchli. As a youth he played 4-H softball and in his adult years he played fast pitch and slow pitch and also coached slow pitch. In 1987 he and his brother, Mark played slow pitch together for the “Tappers”. David entered the United States Army and was Honorably Discharged. He was married to Joyce Olson on January 15, 2014 in Cameron, WI.
David was a painter and also painted for Push Inc. He loved to deer hunt, duck hunt and trapped with his dad, Bob. He also enjoyed ice fishing for Northerns or Bass, and fishing for Bluegills from the boat with his wife and dad. David also would Trout fish on the Yellow River and catch fish for those that couldn’t do it for themselves. David loved watching NASCAR, the Green Bay Packers, Golf and drove a car for the Rice Lake Speedway.
He is survived by his wife, Joyce Olson Buchli of Barron; his children, David (Belle) Buchli, Nalani (Jason Young) Buchli and Mark Buchli all of Hawaii; stepchildren, Kristie (Mike) Jensen, Jeremy (Grace) Hunt, Larissa (Jake) Volk; seven grandchildren, five step grandchildren; his ex-wife, Terri; a sister, Donna (Andy) Bronstad; a brother, Mark (Tina) Buchli; four nephews; a niece; two step sisters and four step-brothers; three aunts; an uncle; many cousins and close friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Irene Buchli; stepmother, Patricia Lapcinski Buchli; and three uncles.
Graveside Services and Military Rites will be held on Saturday, June 5, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at the Nora Cemetery in Rice Lake. A potluck picnic for family and friends will follow in an area park. Appleyard’s Home for Funerals - Jon Tillung in Rice Lake, WI is in charge of the arrangements.
A thank you to the staff at Mayo Clinic Health System in Barron and Eau Claire for the love and care that they gave to David.
