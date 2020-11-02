David Stodola, age 57, of St. Paul, MN died Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at his home.

He was born April 2, 1963 in Rice Lake, WI to Charles and Jeanne (Robotka) Stodola.  David graduated from Birchwood High School in 1981 and then entered the United States Air Force and was Honorably Discharged.  He worked for Xcel Energy and also worked on small engines.  

He loved to hunt, fish, enjoyed going to car shows and the casino and agate hunting.  

He is survived by his mother, Jeanne Stodola of Rice Lake; a brother,  Michael (Misty) Stodola of Birchwood; 2 sisters, Melinda (Mike) Weaver of Rice Lake and Melissa (James) Anderson of Rice Lake; many nephews, nieces, uncles, aunts and cousins.   He was preceded in death by his father, Charles Stodola and a brother, Charles Stodola Jr.

Graveside services was held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, October 31, 2020 at the Woodlawn Cemetery in Birchwood, WI, with Military Rites accorded him by the Birchwood American Legion.  Appleyard’s Home for Funerals in Rice Lake, WI - Jon Tillung, Funeral Director is in charge of the arrangements.              

