David Zemaitis, age 57, of Birchwood, WI died Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Duluth, MN.

He was born on December 19, 1962 in Rice Lake, WI to Arthur and Phyllis (Abernathy) Zemaitis.  David graduated from the Birchwood High School in 1981 and then entered the United States Air Force in 1982 where he became an Aviation Technician and was Honorably Discharged as SSGT-E5 in 1995.  He worked for Kalitta Airlines and Bombardier Airlines as a aviation technician.  

David was a member and equipment operator of the Birchwood Bobcat Riders, was a trail boss for the Sawyer County Snowmobile ATV Alliance, and a member of the Birchwood American Legion.

He is survived by his fiancee, Melissa Nelson of Proctor, MN; two daughters, Lori Zemaitis of Crown Point, Indiana and Nicole (Randy) Skaggs of Camby, Indiana; two grandsons, Erik and Jacen Skaggs; two sisters, Julie (Dave) Fritz of Crown Point, Indiana and Jean (Darwin) Moeller of El Paso, Texas; exwife, Linda Sweet Zemaitis of Indianapolis, Indiana;  many nephews and nieces.  He was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Phyllis Zemaitis.  

A celebration of his life will be held in Summer 2021.   Appleyard’s Home for Funerals in Rice Lake, WI, Jon Tillung - Funeral Director is in charge of the arrangements.

To plant a tree in memory of David Zemaitis as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)

Load comments