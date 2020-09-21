Darla Jenson, 78, of Rice Lake, passed away unexpectedly on September 16, 2020 at Marshfield Medical Center-Eau Claire. Darla was born in Rice Lake on April 30, 1942 to Maurice and Lillian (Boetcher) Secore. She married Rodney Jensen in Rice Lake and to their marriage one son, Robert, was born.
Darla was employed by Honeywell for 23 years. After the death of her husband in 2003, and retirement, Darla was proud to be the mother of Rodney and her two beloved cats. In her later years she enjoyed watching "Judge Judy" and playing various computer games.
Darla is survived by her son, Robert; and sisters, Susan Francis, Patricia (Charles) Davis and Mary (Edward) Mays, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents Maurice and Lillian Secore; husband, Rodney; and sister, Judith Colbert.
Funeral Services will be held at St. Joseph Church-Rice Lake at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, September 24, 2020 with Father Ed Anderson officiating with burial following at the Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 23 at Skinner Funeral Home - Rice Lake and for one hour prior to the service at the church.
Skinner Funeral Home of Rice Lake is serving the family.
