Daisy Troop 3451 cleans up Narrows Park

Daisy Troop members who participated in the park clean-up included the following: Back row, from left, are Carmen Plumer-Oyarbide, Silver Kurtzhals, Evelyn Berkseth, Stasia Plumer-Oyarbide, Nora Voight and Izabella Workman. In front, from left, are Zoey Haynes and Zoey Geerdes.