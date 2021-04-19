Daisy Troop 3451 cleans up Narrows Park

Daisy Troop members who participated in the park clean-up included the following: Back row, from left, are Carmen Plumer-Oyarbide, Silver Kurtzhals, Evelyn Berkseth, Stasia Plumer-Oyarbide, Nora Voight and Izabella Workman. In front, from left, are Zoey Haynes and Zoey Geerdes.

 Photo submitted

Daisy Troop 3451 of Rice Lake picked up trash during their recent meeting at Narrows Park in observance of Earth Day.

