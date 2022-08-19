Just a week away, Aug. 25-28, is the 90th Rutabaga Fest put by on the Cumberland Chamber of Commerce and a host of sponsors. Highlights of the four-day fest follows:

• Thursday, Aug. 25: Food stands open at noon, Stipes Shows on the Midway gets underway at 4 p.m. and Paisan provides live entertainment on the main stage starting at 8:30 p.m.

