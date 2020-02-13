A 71-year-old woman was struck by a vehicle on Hwy. P just north of Almena this morning.
Lolita Kohler of Cumberland was driving her own vehicle when it became stuck in a snow drift. She got out of her vehicle, and was struck by a vehicle driven by Mataya Fogelberg, 20, of Turtle Lake, according to a press release sent out by the Barron County Sheriff's Department.
The collision was reported to 911 at 5:19 a.m.
Kohler was taken by private vehicle to a gas station in Almena and then by Cumberland Ambulance to Mayo Hospital in Barron with serious but not life-threatening injuries.
Contributing factors to the crash were road conditions and drifting snow, the release states.
The crash remains under investigation by the Barron County Sheriff's Department.
Almena Fire and the Barron County First Responders also assisted on the call.
