Beginning Monday, the Thomas St. Angelo Public Library of Cumberland is adjusting its hours to better meet the needs of the community. The new extended hours will be 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday and it will be closed on Sunday.

The staff appreciates the patience of its patrons during these challenging times.

