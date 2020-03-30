WITC-Rice Lake was able to assist emergency responders and law enforcement by donating much needed personal protective equipment.
There has been a shortage of personal protective equipment nationwide due to COVID-19. WITC has multiple healthcare programs, such as Nursing and Medical Assistant, that use the same equipment in class, but with those classes moved online, the College prioritized getting supplies to the County to help with the shortage.
WITC-Rice Lake’s maintenance staff was able to round up 725 masks, 80 N95 masks, 80 gowns and 600 sterile gloves. The College is working with the Barron County Dispatch Justice Center to allocate these resources.
The College is also lending their supply of ambulances to the City of Rice Lake Fire Department in preparation to assist with a potential influx of emergency medical services calls related to COVID-19.
WITC is grateful to all its community partnerships. Your support of the WITC Foundation is essential to student success. For information on how to contribute, visit witc.edu/donate.
