We continue to focus on efforts to protect patients, visitors and staff as concerns about the spread of COVID-19 continue. We have put restrictions in place for visitors at Marshfield Medical Center-Rice Lake until further notice.
This step is being undertaken to keep patients, their loved ones, and our staff safe by limiting the potential to spread COVID-19 within our facilities. These temporary visitor restrictions apply to visitation for hospitals and for clinic appointments.
Visitor restrictions in place last spring were relaxed over the summer months. The recent surge of COVID-19 cases and positivity rates in Wisconsin forced us to put visitor restrictions in place again. Unfortunately, we’ve also had many situations in our hospitals of visitors refusing to follow our masking and visiting policies.
Visit https://marshfieldclinic.org/patient-resources/temporary-visitor-restrictions prior to traveling to our clinics and hospitals to learn the current visitor restrictions. Locations may have different restrictions based on the number of COVID-19 cases in their region.
Restrictions include no visitors for adult patients unless special circumstances apply, and two care partners for pediatric patients. Patients who are at end of life will be supported with the goal of creating an emotional support network, while keeping patients and families safe.
These visitor restrictions may be changed at any time without prior notice.
We understand and respect the importance of the relationships patients have with their loved ones. As such, we encourage you to stay connected virtually via Skype, FaceTime or phone. Ask your loved one’s caregiver about these options.
