The first two people to test positive for COVID-19 in Barron County have recovered and have been released from isolation.
"This means they no longer pose a risk of spreading the illness," said the Barron County Department of Health and Human Services. "Individuals who recover from COVID-19 still need to follow the Safer At Home orders. Staying home as much as possible and keeping 6 feet away from others."
Barron County has had five confirmed COVID-19 cases.
The State and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) set guidelines on when a person who tests positive for COVID-19 can be released from isolation. In order to be released three circumstances must happen:
1) It must be at least seven days since the symptoms started.
2) They must be free of fever without using fever-reducing medications for three days (72 hours).
3) And symptoms of acute illness, such as cough or fatigue, must be improving.
"Public health closely monitors all positive cases of COVID-19 in Barron County," the department said. "We work with individuals to help limit any further spread. Public Health has the authority to take necessary measures to ensure those who test positive stay in isolation. We work with local partners to make sure the people in isolation have what they need without having to go out."
Polk County
Polk County Health Department confirmed that Polk County has its first and second positive case of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19. The individual has isolated as requested and is complying with local, state, and federal recommendations. Public Health is identifying and contacting known individuals that have been in close contact with that person.
“It is important that Polk County residents continue to follow recommendations to protect themselves and slow the spread of COVID-19.” said Brian Kaczmarski, Polk County Health Officer. “I am confident in our community’s ability to support each other at this time. Having a confirmed case reminds us of the need to follow physical distancing guidelines”
The Polk County Health Department and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) responsibilities include:
Identifying and contacting known individuals who have been in close contact with a
person who has COVID-19 and providing appropriate public health guidance. Providing guidance to clinicians regarding testing. Preparing Wisconsin for community spread of COVID-19.
Polk County Health Department is monitoring the situation. We are working with our local, state, and federal partners to act quickly and effectively when people have symptoms of COVID-19 or have been around people who have been infected with the coronavirus.
The Health Department is reminding everyone what they should do to protect themselves including:
Frequent and thorough handwashing with soap and water. Cover coughs and sneezes. Avoid touching your face. Stay home when sick. Practice social distancing Avoid large public gatherings and crowds.
“Polk County Health Department is ready to manage the potential for additional cases. We will continue to work with DHS and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), along with our local partners to minimize the impact of COVID-19 on our county,” said Brian Kaczmarski, Polk County Health Department.
The COVID-19 pandemic is quickly evolving and many rumors exist. The Polk County Health Department is committed to sharing accurate information and is notified of confirmed test results. For the latest information about COVID-19 in the US and Wisconsin, visit the CDC’s website or the DHS website. For the latest information about COVID-19 in Polk County, visit: www.polkcountyhealthdept.org.
