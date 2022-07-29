The number of new COVID-19 cases reported on Barron County Public Health’s weekly report jumped to 118, according to Friday’s report, and the county is in the high-risk community level.

The number of new cases has not hit triple digits since at least June 10, when 74 were reported. They dropped as low as 48 on the July 8 report, but have been swinging upward.

