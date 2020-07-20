Barron County Public Health reported 10 new cases on Monday.
According to the health department, "All have been in close contact with positive cases. Nine are isolating at home and one has been admitted to the hospital. The hospitalized individual is an older adult who lives independently. As of today, 5 more people are now symptom free and have been released from isolation."
Wisconsin health officials report 830 more confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the state to 42,315 since the pandemic began.
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported the positive cases make up 10.3% of the 8,089 tests processed since Saturday. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports the daily positivity rate fell below 3% during the first half of June but increased recently.
Sunday's positivity rate is the highest percentage of tests to come back positive in the past two weeks. The second highest day recently was 10.1% on July 12.
On Saturday, Wisconsin health officials reported the most ever cases in a single day at 978.
One more COVID-19 death was reported Sunday, raising Wisconsin’s death toll to 844.
