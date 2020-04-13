Royal Credit Union is announcing a $40,000 initiative to support organizations in need as part of its commitment to creating a positive impact in the communities the credit union serves. The funds will be distributed to area community foundations and non-profit organizations to ensure support is given to groups with the greatest needs. Some organizations have developed special Covid-19 response funds.
The following Community Foundations will receive a donation from Royal:
- Clark County Community Foundation
- Community Foundation of Chippewa County
- Community Foundation of Dunn County
- Eau Claire Community Foundation
- Edina Community Foundation
- Rice Lake Community Health Foundation
- St. Croix Valley Foundation (serving Hudson, New Richmond, Somerset, Stillwater, River Falls, Osceola, and St. Croix Falls)
- St. Paul and Minnesota Foundation
In addition, Royal is providing Covid-19 response funds to the following organizations:
- 360 Communities-serving Apple Valley, MN
- Together Chippewa Valley-coalition of non-profits in Eau Claire and Chippewa Counties
- The Open Door-The Mobile Pantry serving Apple Valley, MN
- Youth Service Bureau-Stillwater, MN
“Our wish is that these funds will deliver an immediate, positive impact in the communities we serve,” said Brandon Riechers, Royal Credit Union President & CEO. “Royal seeks to be, in the truest sense of the word, partners. As we all continue to adapt and greet the ‘new normal’ let’s hold on to the hope that we will emerge stronger than ever, together.”
The funds are being distributed to the organizations this week.
