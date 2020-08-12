Barron County Public Health is alerting community members who may have been at risk for exposure to COVID-19. The potential exposures happened at the following locations at the dates and times listed.
• The Wolf’s Den (Cameron): August 3 through August 7, all times
• Lynda’s Lakeshore Resort (Chetek): August 3 and 5, from 12-4 PM
• Somerset Pub (Chetek): August 3 and 5 from 12-4 PM
• Six Lakes (Chetek): August 3 from 12-4PM
• Phill’s Bar and Grill (Chetek): August 7 from 12-4 PM
• Pokegama Lakeside Cantina (Chetek): August 7 from 12-4PM
Anyone who was at any of these locations during the times listed AND is experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 should stay home and contact their provider to get tested. People who were at the locations during the times listed and are NOT experiencing symptoms should watch for any signs of illness for the next two weeks. If you start to feel sick or have any symptoms in those 14 days, please stay home and contact your doctor to get tested.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include; cough, fever, sore throat, headache, body or muscle aches, chills, fatigue, diarrhea, vomiting, or new loss of taste or smell.
To help slow the spread in Barron County, Public Health is asking for everyone’s help. Any symptoms of illness or worsening of allergy symptoms, especially if allergies are not relieved by over the counter medications should be considered suspect COVID-19. Please stay home and contact your doctor to be tested.
“We need people to be overly cautious and stay home with any sign of illness,” said Laura Sauve, Health Officer with Barron County Public Health. “No one ever thinks it will happen to them, but the reality is, it is happening to a lot of people and the best way to slow the spread is to stay home when you don’t feel well and get a COVID test.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.