Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 7 AM CDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...TEMPERATURES AS LOW AS 32 WILL RESULT IN FROST FORMATION. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF NORTHWEST AND WEST CENTRAL WISCONSIN AND CENTRAL, EAST CENTRAL, SOUTH CENTRAL, SOUTHWEST AND WEST CENTRAL MINNESOTA. * WHEN...FROM 1 AM TO 7 AM CDT THURSDAY. * IMPACTS...FROST COULD KILL SENSITIVE OUTDOOR VEGETATION IF LEFT UNCOVERED. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE STEPS NOW TO PROTECT TENDER PLANTS FROM THE COLD. &&