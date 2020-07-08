Barron County Public Health is alerting the public of potential COVID-19 exposure at the Fly High 56 Wooden Bat Softball Tournament in Chetek, held July 3-5 during Liberty Fest.
Public Health stated, "Anyone who was at the tournament and is experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 should stay home and contact their doctor to get tested.
"People who were at the tournament and are not experiencing symptoms should watch for any signs of illness for the next two weeks. If you start to feel sick or have any symptoms in those 14 days, please stay home and contact your doctor to get tested."
Symptoms of COVID-19 include; cough, fever, sore throat, headache, body or muscle aches, chills, fatigue, diarrhea, vomiting, or new loss of taste or smell.
Public Health would like to remind residents and guests that everyone can help prevent the spread of illness in the community with a few simple, but effective actions:
- Stay home if you are sick
- Wear a cloth face covering when it is hard to keep at least 6 feet away from others
- Wash or sanitize your hands often
- Avoid large gatherings such as concerts and festivals
One new COVID-19 cases was reported in Barron County on Tuesday, bringing the total case number to 37. Public Health stated, "The individual was in close contact with a positive case in Barron County. They are isolating at home."
The rate of COVID-19 infections is increasing in Wisconsin, with more than 35,000 cases reported as of July 8.
