Barron County Public Health is alerting community members who may have been at risk for exposure to COVID-19. The potential exposure happened at the following location at the dates and times listed.
- Lake 7 Theater (Rice Lake)
- October 9th - 9:30 pm showing of "Scary Stories To Tell In the Dark"
- Mr. Bob’s (Rice Lake)
- October 9th from 11:00 PM to 2:00 AM October 10th
- It’s About Time Bar (Dallas)
- October 3rd from 1:00 PM to 2:00 AM October 4
- The New Frontier (Turtle Lake)
- September 28, 29, 30 from 6:45 AM to 8:00 AM
- Big Smitty’s On Main (Rice Lake)
- October 3 from 10:00 PM to Midnight
- Mr. Bob’s (Rice Lake)
- October 4 from Midnight to 2:00 AM
If you were at these locations during the dates and times listed AND you have any symptoms of COVID-19, please stay home and contact your local clinic to be tested. Anyone who was at the locations during the dates and times listed, and is NOT experiencing symptoms should watch for any signs of illness for the next two weeks. If you start to feel sick or have any symptoms in the next 14 days, please stay home and contact your doctor to get tested.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include; cough, fever, sore throat, headache, body or muscle aches, chills, fatigue, diarrhea, vomiting, or new loss of taste or smell.
A public notification is issued is when someone that tested positive for COVID-19 was at a location while symptomatic but before test results were known, AND there is no way to identify all of the people they came into contact with. The potential exposure means that anyone that was there during the time frame may have been exposed. We issue an alert to let people know they may have been exposed and to look for others who may now be sick as well.
Appearing on this list does not mean the establishment did something wrong. It also does not mean the establishment should be closed. All establishments are contacted before being listed and are given guidance on how to reduce future risk to staff and customers.
Public Health is asking everyone’s help to slow the spread of COVID-19 in Barron County. Any symptoms of illness or worsening of allergy symptoms, especially if allergies are not relieved by over the counter medications should be considered suspect COVID-19. Please stay home and contact your doctor to be tested.
For more information on COVID-19 call 211 or visit:
- WI DHS COVID-19: https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/disease/covid-19.htm
- CDC COVID-19: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html
