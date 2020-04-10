You may have been seeing more information about virtual medical care over the past several weeks with the outbreak of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). Virtual care has been one way people with symptoms of COVID-19 are initially assessed, and then given next steps for medical care. Virtual care was available before COVID-19 and has been utilized by many people for minor illnesses and conditions.
Prevea Virtual Care
Prevea Health offers Prevea Virtual Care, an online visit with a health care provider for diagnosis and treatment of medical conditions. The cost of the visit is $35 and if a medical condition cannot be diagnosed and treated, there is no charge for the visit. Virtual care is for anyone residing in the state of Wisconsin between the ages of 2 and 75.
How does virtual care work?
First, you’ll need to set up an account or log in to your existing account at prevea.com/virtualcare. The online interview takes approximately 5-15 minutes to complete. You’ll answer a series of questions about how you are feeling and the symptoms you are experiencing—just as you would during an in-office visit. The number of questions depends on your medical condition. Your answers are then submitted to a health care provider for review. A licensed, board-certified Prevea Health provider reviews your responses and creates a treatment plan, which may include a prescription, if necessary. You are notified when the results are available, usually within one hour during office hours, or first thing the next morning if the visit is completed beyond the hours of 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. If a prescription is part of the treatment plan, Prevea will send your prescription to the pharmacy of your choice.
Anyone 18 and older can create an account. Patients may also add adult dependents and minor children to their account. Visits for minor children must be completed by a parent or legal guardian.
What does virtual care treat?
Colds, sinus infection, influenza, urinary tract infections, injuries and pain, insect bites and stomach problems are the most common conditions treated.
While we do our best to treat you online, not every condition can be treated through Prevea Virtual Care. If a health concern cannot be addressed through Prevea Virtual Care, you may be directed to a clinic for care. If this is the case, there is no charge for the Prevea Virtual Care visit.
Prevea Virtual Care can be accessed with any web-enabled device—smartphone, tablet, laptop or desktop. With Prevea, you can be assured we’re your front-line resource to answer all your health concerns. For more information about Prevea Virtual Care visit us online at prevea.com/virtualcare.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.