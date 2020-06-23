Prevea Health has expanded access to free COVID-19 testing. It now has 10 locations across the state of Wisconsin that offer testing, and this includes two new sites in the Greater Green Bay region: Prevea East De Pere Health Center in De Pere and Prevea Washington Street Health Center in downtown Green Bay.
“The ability to test more people for COVID-19 is critical in curbing the spread of the virus throughout our communities,” says Dr. Ashok Rai, President and CEO, Prevea Health. “This is especially important now as we see the state of Wisconsin trending upward in the number of positive COVID-19 cases in the last 14 days, and as we see an increase in the number of patients with symptoms of the virus seeking testing.”
Prevea Health began offering free COVID-19 testing at select sites in May. It is now available in 10 communities across the state: Green Bay, Ashwaubenon, De Pere, Manitowoc, Sheboygan, Oconto Falls, Shawano, Eau Claire, Chippewa Falls and Rice Lake. Testing is available to anyone in Wisconsin experiencing any of the following COVID-19 symptoms:
- Cough
- Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
- Fever
- Chills
- Repeated shaking with chills
- Muscle pain
- Headache
- Sore throat
- New loss of taste or smell
Those experiencing any of the above symptoms and who wish to be tested must sign up on MyPrevea, which can be accessed at www.myprevea.com or downloaded as an app on Apple or Google Play. You do not have to be an established Prevea patient to set up an account on MyPrevea or to access a free test. It takes just minutes to set up an account, complete a short assessment and schedule a test at one of the following sites.
Eastern Wisconsin:
Prevea Ashwaubenon Health Center
2502 S. Ashland Ave., Ashwaubenon
Drive-through located in front of health center
Prevea East De Pere Health Center
3860 Monroe Rd., East De Pere
Drive-through located behind health center
Prevea Washington Street Health Center
102 N. Washington St., Green Bay
Testing performed inside health center
Prevea Manitowoc Health Center
4810 Expo Dr., Manitowoc
Testing performed inside health center
Prevea Sheboygan Medical Office Building
3113 Saemann Ave., Sheboygan
Drive-through located in front of building
HSHS St. Clare Memorial Hospital Prevea Oconto Falls Health Center
853 S. Main St., Oconto Falls
Drive-through located in front of health center
Prevea Shawano Health Center
1300 East Green Bay St., Shawano
Testing performed inside health center
Western Wisconsin:
Prevea Health Family Medicine
617 W. Clairemont Ave., Eau Claire
Drive-through located behind health center
Prevea Chippewa Falls Health Center
2509 County Hwy I, Chippewa Falls
Drive-through located in front of health center
Prevea Rice Lake Health Center
1051 West Ave., Rice Lake
Testing performed inside health center
Those tested are able to access their results within 2 to 7 days, at their own convenience, through their MyPrevea account which is safeguarded to ensure patient privacy and confidentiality.
Community members with further questions about free COVID-19 testing at Prevea Health locations in Eastern Wisconsin may call (920) 431-1810; and in Western Wisconsin locations, (715) 717-4582.
Anyone experiencing severe and life-threatening COVID-19 symptoms should call 911. If they prefer to travel to an emergency room on their own, they should call the hospital prior to their arrival to explain their symptoms. This will provide the emergency department time to prepare for their arrival and be sure others in the area will be protected from the potential spread of infectious disease.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.