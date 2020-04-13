Beginning Monday, April 6, as a result of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic, Prevea Health Family Medicine, 617 W. Clairemont Ave. in Eau Claire, will be transitioned into a dedicated center for patients experiencing upper respiratory symptoms.
A person that is experiencing upper respiratory symptoms and in need of Prevea health care services in the Eau Claire area should only utilize the Prevea Health Family Medicine location, beginning April 6. Appointments will be available Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday – Sunday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., by calling (715) 839-5175. People who need to see a doctor, but do not have any upper respiratory symptoms, should not go to this location.
“Establishing a separate location for patients experiencing upper respiratory symptoms helps us curb the spread of respiratory illnesses throughout the community, and better protect our patients and staff,” said Dr. Ashok Rai, President and CEO, Prevea Health.
Prevea Altoona Urgent Care, 3119 Woodman Dr. in Altoona, will be available to anyone who is not experiencing upper respiratory symptoms but in need of other Prevea urgent care services. It is open for walk-in care Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday – Sunday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Prevea also offers online health care for common conditions through Prevea Virtual Care, for only $35 per visit. This allows patients to receive high-quality health care from the safety and comfort of home which is especially important during this time. Prevea Virtual Care is available at: www.prevea.com/virtualcare
Anyone concerned they may be experiencing COVID-19 symptoms and not in need of emergency care are encouraged to utilize Prevea Virtual Care for an online COVID-19 screening and evaluation at no charge. If additional care is needed, patients will be provided directions about where to go for lab testing and follow-up care to ensure they receive the care they need while maintaining a safe distance from others.
