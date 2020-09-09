Barron County reported Tuesday that a fourth county resident has died from COVID-19.
The Public Health department has reported 23 new cases in the past week, and issued a warning of possible exposure at three Rice Lake eating and drinking establishments.
Barron County Public Health is alerting the public of potential COVID-19 exposure at the following Barron County locations.
• Moose Lodge (Rice Lake): Sept. 4 from 6-8 p.m.
• Mary’s Midway Bar (Rice Lake): Sept. 4 from 8-10 p.m.
• Mr. Bob’s Bar (Rice Lake): Sept. 5 from 10-11 p.m.
“If you were at any of these places during the provided time frames AND are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, stay home, do not go to work and contact a healthcare provider to be tested,” the department stated.
“Anyone who was at the locations during the times listed and are NOT experiencing symptoms should watch for any signs of illness for the next two weeks. If you start to feel sick or have any symptoms in the next 14 days, please stay home and contact your doctor to get tested. Symptoms may develop 2-14 days after exposure, so please continue to monitor yourself.”
Since Sept. 1, Public Health has reported 23 new cases, 18 of which were still active as of Tuesday.
The person who died was an individual in their early 60s who had no underlying health conditions. One person in their 80s was hospitalized, as of Tuesday. Barron County Public Health is urging community members to help to prevent the spread of the virus.
The department stated, “Stay home if you are experiencing any symptoms and call your doctor to be tested. Wear a cloth mask when in public and wash your hands often. Avoid any unnecessary travel and do not gather with those who do not live in your home.”
“We all need to work together to protect our family, friends and neighbors,” public health officer Laura Sauve stated. “It is important to remember that the change in season doesn’t change COVID. We still need to continue following the recommendations to keep our community as healthy and safe as possible.”
