As the COVID-19 pandemic evolves, Mayo Clinic Health System continues to assess and adjust practices to best protect the safety of patients, visitors and staff.
Beginning Monday, April 13, patients and visitors will be required to wear a personal homemade or cloth mask while on any Mayo property and are highly encouraged to bring their own cloth masks to help conserve the supply of surgical masks for front-line medical staff. If you do not have a mask, Mayo Clinic Health System will provide one. Please note, visitor restrictions remain in place until further notice with few exceptions.
This decision is based on recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Mayo Clinic experts.
Patients and visitors will see staff providing direct patient care wearing surgical masks. In procedural areas, additional personal protective equipment will be worn by staff according to Infection Prevention and Control guidelines. This additional equipment may include eye protection. Staff working in non-patient care areas also may be wearing a mask.
Your understanding and your compliance with these mandatory guidelines is greatly appreciated.
Guidelines for community donations
Mayo Clinic Health System continues to be humbled by generous offers from the community during the COVID-19 pandemic. Community members, businesses and restaurants continue to come forward with offers of donations.
Those wishing to donate new personal protective equipment supplies should complete a donation form on the COVID-19 page on the Mayo Clinic Health System website. Inquiries regarding how to donate cloth face masks, food or other thank-you items to staff can be emailed to EUCOMMUNITYGIVING@mayo.edu.
Supplies
These supplies, in unopened original containers and in sufficient quantity to make handling practical, are being accepted:
- N95 masks
- Nitrile gloves
- Face shields
- Surgical gowns and masks
Supplies currently not accepted are:
- Homemade cotton gowns
- Open boxes of supplies
- Miscellaneous supplies that are not medical-grade
If the list of accepted items changes, this information will be updated on the Mayo Clinic Health System website.
Cloth masks
Cloth masks are now recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Mayo Clinic for staff who are not in a patient care area but are within a building where care is provided, as well as those in buildings where there is no patient care. Because of this change, the organization is now requesting and accepting cloth masks donations. Donors should follow CDC guidance on cloth face coverings for design and material (all cotton).
Donors can drop off cloth masks Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to noon at these Mayo Clinic Health System locations:
- Barron
The drop bin is outside door 7, on the west side of the building, at the corner of Woodland Avenue and Memorial Drive. The bin is near Dialysis and adjacent to the staff parking lot.
- Bloomer
The drop bin is outside door 13 in the back of the hospital off Vine Street.
- Eau Claire
The drop bin is outside of the Energy Plant. From Fifth Street (Bellinger Street), turn toward the hospital onto Chestnut Street. The collection bin will be at curbside. Continue out to Fulton Street.
- Menomonie
The drop bin is outside door 17 at the loading dock entrance. The bin is near the Education Center entrance off of Stout Road.
- Osseo
The drop bin is outside of the staff entrance by the loading dock on the east side of the ambulance bay. The bin is across from the Emergency Department parking lot. Enter from Rose Lane.
Leave donations in marked bins. Donors should not enter the buildings.
Food
Food donations must come individually packaged. Foods packaged so that multiple people can access one container, such as pizza or a bucket of chicken, cannot be accepted. Mayo Clinic Health System requests those wanting to donate food provide at least an eight-hour notice. All food donation offers should be routed to EUCOMMUNITYGIVING@mayo.edu.
As always, everyone's safety remains Mayo Clinic Health System's primary focus. Mayo Clinic Health System sincerely thanks the community for its generosity and care shown toward the organization during this challenging time.
