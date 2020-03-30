Mosaic Telecom has joined broadband providers across the nation and endorsed Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Chairman Ajit Pai’s Keep Americans Connected Pledge. This commitment will help customers impacted by the coronavirus pandemic retain broadband and telecommunications connectivity. In supporting the pledge, Mosaic Telecom joins the entire membership of the Wisconsin State Telecommunications Association and approximately 400 broadband providers across the country.
“Mosaic is proud to support Chairman Pai’s Keep Americans Connected Pledge,” said CEO Domenico Fornaro. “We care about our customers and want to support our communities during these unprecedented events.”
Chairman Pai recently requested broadband and telephone service providers take steps to promote connectivity during the coronavirus outbreak. He emphasized the importance of keeping Americans connected as the country experiences serious disruptions. In order to ensure that Americans do not lose connectivity as a result of these exceptional circumstances, Chairman Pai asked providers to take the Keep Americans Connected Pledge.
The Keep Americans Connected Pledge reads as follows:
Given the coronavirus pandemic and its impact on American society, Mosaic Telecom pledges for the next 60 days to:
(1) not terminate service to any residential or small business customers because of their inability to pay their bills due to the disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic; and
(2) waive any late fees that any residential or small business customers incur because of their economic circumstances related to the coronavirus pandemic; and
(3) open its Wi-Fi hotspots to any American who needs them.
Last week, Mosaic opened community Wi-Fi hotspots at all stores. They are located at 611 E. La Salle Avenue, Barron, 704 2nd Street, Chetek, 20 North Wilson Avenue, Rice Lake and 401 S. 1st Street, Cameron. To connect at these locations, choose the “ExperienceMosaic” network from your device’s Wi-Fi settings. No password is necessary, and usage is unlimited. Users are encouraged to practice safe social distancing when using the hotspots.
In addition to supporting the Keep Americans Connected Pledge, for the next 60 days, Mosaic has also increased broadband speeds remotely to all fiber connections less than 500 Mbps. This free speed upgrade is intended to support any increased demand due to school closures, work from home applications and general internet usage.
“We are in this together and will look for opportunities to support our community during the crisis,” Fornarocontinued. “The broadband connectivity Mosaic Telecom provides is critically important for telehealth, distance learning and telecommuting as we implement the social distancing required to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.”
