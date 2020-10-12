In response to increasing cases of COVID-19 in the communities it serves, Mayo Clinic Health System in Northwest Wisconsin will implement a no visitor policy at all inpatient and outpatient facilities, beginning at 6 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 12. This includes hospitals in Barron, Bloomer, Eau Claire, Menomonie and Osseo, as well as all Mayo Clinic Health System clinics in the region.
"We continue to see a rise in the number of patients with COVID-19, as well as increasing community spread of the virus in Northwest Wisconsin," says Jason Craig, regional chair of administration, Northwest Wisconsin Region, Mayo Clinic Health System. "We understand these restrictions will be difficult for patients and their loved ones. We are taking these necessary steps to protect our patients and our staff. We encourage family members to consider other ways to connect with their loved ones, such as via phones or other devices."
Exceptions to this policy for inpatient care include one visitor for pediatric and end-of-life patients, as well as for the birth of a child. One visitor will be allowed for Emergency Department patients, and one visitor will be allowed for outpatient care if the patient has a physical or cognitive impairment, or is a minor. This policy will remain in place until further notice.
All patients, visitors and staff must wear a cloth face covering or face mask, per Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance. Visitors should bring their own face mask or covering to wear while at a Mayo facility. If you do not have a face mask, one will be provided by Mayo Clinic Health System.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.