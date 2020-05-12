Mayo Clinic Health System is requesting community donations of fabric masks to help keep patients, visitors and staff safe during the COVID-19 pandemic. Mayo Clinic Health System is incredibly grateful for all community donations over the past several weeks and the organization continues to have a significant need for cloth masks.
Guidelines for making masks
When making masks, please:
- Follow cloth face covering guidance from professional organizations, such as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
- Use a tight-weave, 100% woven cotton fabric.
- Avoid synthetic or polyester fabrics.
Make your donation
Mayo Clinic Health System hospitals in Northwest Wisconsin are ready to accept cloth mask donations. Please check donation locations and drop off times prior to donating. For more information, please go tomayoclinichealthsystem.org.
