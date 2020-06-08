We continue to focus on efforts to protect patients, visitors and staff as concerns about the spread of COVID-19 continue. Effective today, our updated visitor guidelines are allowing a limited number of visitors/support persons to enter Marshfield Clinic Health System until further notice.
These temporary visitor restrictions apply to visitation for hospitals and clinic appointments.
Visitors may be allowed for patients, as follows:
- Emergency, Urgent Care, Walk-in departments: Allow patients (both pediatric and adult patients) to be accompanied by one (1) support person.
- Hospital adult patients: Allow for one (1) visitor per day (may be different visitors on different dates).
- OB Labor & Delivery patients: Allow for one (1) visitor/support person per hospital stay.
- Hospital pediatric and stable NICU patients: Allow for two (2) adult visitors for the duration of the stay (the same two adults may visit during the patient’s hospitalization).
- Adult patients with clinic appointments: Allow one (1) support person.
- Pediatric patients with clinic appointments: Allow two (2) adult support persons.
- Adult patients who are COVID positive or test pending: No visitors allowed, unless unique or extenuating circumstance.
- Pediatric patients who are COVID positive or test pending: Allow one (1) adult support person or visitor.
“Marshfield Clinic Health System continues to focus on efforts to keep patients, families and staff safe, including taking steps to limit the spread of COVID-19 in our communities,” said Dr. Kori Krueger, Chief Quality Officer. “At the same time, we want to assure that patients feel supported by their loved ones in their health care journey. These updated visitor guidelines help to balance those goals.”
Unique circumstances where more than one visitor would be allowed include patients who are at end of life. These patients and families will be supported on a case-by-case basis with the goal of creating an emotional support network, while keeping patients and visitors safe.
Note: Exceptions are made by leaders with a goal of providing safe care for patients, while balancing emotional and other support needs.
If allowed, visitors must follow these guidelines:
- All visitors should be free of illness or symptoms, and at least 18 years old.
- Visitors will be screened and will wear a green screening sticker to indicate that screening is complete.
- Visitors should not remove any supplies or equipment from Marshfield Clinic Health System.
- Visitors should limit the personal items they bring into the facility. This will reduce the number of unwanted germs that will go home with the visitor.
- Visitors should plan to accompany the patient or stay in the patient's room for the duration of the visit. They should not be in communal spaces, like lobbies or wandering in hallways, but may seek out meal options in cafeterias.
- Visitors must wash hands or use hand sanitizer upon entering the facility, and when they enter or exit a patient room or exam room.
- At this time, all patients and visitors are required to wear a mask in Health System facilities.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.