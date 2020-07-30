Marshfield Clinic Health System issued the following statement on a mandatory mask order by Gov. Tony Evers on Thursday, July 30:
"Local health departments are working tirelessly to keep our communities safe. Businesses, event organizers, churches, sports clubs, schools and other organizations should work closely with their health departments and operate with the highest degree of safety in mind for all those who visit their places of business and participate in events and activities.
"Marshfield Clinic Health System strongly supports mandated use of masks such as cloth masks and surgical facemasks in social and community settings to control the spread of COVID-19, as well as social distancing through reduced crowd sizes. These are proven steps to decrease exposure. It’s the responsibility of all to make responsible choices that not only protect us, but help keep our friends and neighbors safe who are at higher risk of COVID-19, as well as keep our schools and businesses open and functioning."
"We are learning more and more every day about this virus, and we are far from being clear of danger. Public health needs to be a priority. We thank the Governor for his actions to protect the health and safety of our communities and we stand with public health officials in their educational efforts around these basic and essential measures.
